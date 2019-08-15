Howell Melon Festival Classic Car Show This Saturday

August 15, 2019

A car show featuring vintage wheels that’s being held in conjunction with the annual Howell Melonfest is ready to roll.



Several classic eras of cars, many with hoods popped, will be on display and line Grand River during the Howell Area Historical Society’s annual Melonfest Car Show this Saturday. Society Treasurer Don Maiolatesi tells WHMI although dubbed a classic car show, the majority of vehicles are from the 50’s, 60’s and early 70’s but they do have some from the 1930’s and 1920’s. He says they’re in mint condition as it’s quite a hobby for the men and women who own them. Maiolatesi says the show will take place again on the east end of Grand River, starting in front of the historic Livingston County Courthouse and ending at Barnard Street. Maiolatesi says the car is one of the larger events they hold during the year to raise money to maintain the Depot and all funds go toward the continuance and maintenance of the society museum, the train depot and the caboose located on Wetmore Street.



The car show is free to attend and will run from 10 am until 2pm this Saturday. The cost to register a vehicle for show is $10 in advance or $15 the day-of. Those interested in pre-registering can do so by calling 517-548-6876. (JM)