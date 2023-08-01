Howell Melon Ice Cream Pre-Orders Still Being Accepted

August 1, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Pre-orders are still being accepted for ice cream that offers a taste of summer while also raising funds for local youth programs.



As the 63rd annual Howell Melon Festival approaches August 18th – 20th, the Howell Rotary Club is taking pre-orders for 48 oz. family size portions of Howell Melon Ice Cream. The cost is $22. The price is said to reflect the cost of specialty production by the locally sourced Guernsey Farms in Northville.



Orders can be placed online and picked up later this month. When placing an order, a specific pick-up date and location can be selected in the Howell area.



The dates and times are as follows:



-Thursday, August 10th from 5-7pm

-Saturday, August 12th from 9-11am

-Monday, August 14th from 5-7 pm



All remaining portions of proceeds will be used to support Howell Rotary Youth programs and other Community Service projects. Some include Literacy Programs, Boy Scout Troop 362, Cub Scout Pack 365, Scholarships, Kids Camps, Leadership Training for Youth, Howell High School Interact Club, Exchange Student Program, Basic Human Services in our Community and more.



More information is available in the provided links.