Beloved Howell Melon Ice Cream Returns For A Limited Time

June 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It’s that time again - the Howell Rotary Club announced the much-anticipated Howell Melon Ice Cream is now available for pre-order in family-size containers.



The hometown favorite is only made once a year and always sells out quickly.



Individual servings will also be available during the Howell Melon Festival on the lawn of the historic Livingston County Courthouse.



People can place orders at www.HowellMelonIceCream.com and pick up their sweet treat on designated days. Details are available in the provided links.





Proceeds from the fundraiser directly support a wide range of local youth and community programs, including:



-Howell High School Interact Club



-Literacy initiatives



-Boy Scout Troop 362 & Cub Scout Pack 365



-Scholarships and youth leadership training



-Howell Rotary Club Foundation and service projects



-Youth exchange programs and kid’s camps





So what makes the ice cream truly special? It’s crafted from a cherished recipe using fresh ingredients by Guernsey Farms Dairy in Northville - exclusively for the Howell Rotary Club and only once per year. The tradition began with Frank Spagnuolo, the original creator of Howell Melon Ice Cream, and the Club says it is “proud to keep his legacy alive”.