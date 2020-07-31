Howell Melon Festival Is Back, Spread Out For Safety

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





One popular downtown Howell summer event is coming back, but in a modified form spread out over a couple of weeks.



The 60th Annual Howell Melon Festival, presented by the Howell Area Parks and Recreation Authority will be live around the city, surrounding townships and on computers. This year’s event is being spread out over the first couple weeks of August to maintain safety.



It all begins Monday with the Digital Arts and Crafts Show which runs through the 12th and is a great way to help support local businesses. This year’s 5K Howell Melon Run is taking the honor system approach, inviting participants to run or walk the distance on their own on a course of their own choosing, and then submit their times for the leaderboard. A couple drive-in events will be taking place: On August 14th at the Marion Township Hall families can pull their vehicle up and enjoy a 1950’s concert featuring Fast Eddie’s Band. Then on the 15th, movie lovers can visit the Genoa Township Park to see a screening of the 2019 film, Yesterday. The Melon Quest Scavenger Hunt will send participants on a phone app-driven adventure through the city from August 9th through the 15th. Aspiring artists can Paint in the Park on August 5th, creating a step-by-step masterpiece at Scofield City Park. One week later at Scofield Park, kids get their own chance to paint, but this time it will be rocks. Festival lovers can also take to their computers to test their knowledge of Howell during 3 Mascot Challenges and a HAPRA Virtual Trivia night. The popular melon flavored ice cream is back, but by pre-order only.



Many of these events and others scheduled require pre-registration and have a fee associated with them. For more information or to register, visit www.howellmelonfestival.com.