Howell Melon Festival Marks 100-Year Anniversary of Local Treat

July 25, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell's 64th annual Melon Festival is just weeks away.



Howell Recreation's Tim Church and Jordan Hilbrecht offered a preview of what's on tap during WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"The most exciting Melon Fest fact this year is it's the 100th year of the Howell Melon itself," said Hilbrecht. "One hundred years ago, a couple farmers got together, and from our understanding it was a competition on who could grow the best cantaloupe in the area. So then we have the Howell Melon born."



Melon Festival runs August 15-18 in downtown Howell with live music, kids activities, car show and other events.



"We have a full day of music. Five or six bands are coming out Saturday, starting with the Flint Scottish Pipe Band. They're going to march the streets with bagpipes," Hilbrecht said.



Like last year, the entire downtown will be blocked off.



"Our festival tent will be on State Street this year. We have wine from the Howell Winery. We will have the melon wine there, along with a chardonnay and a cabernet," Hilbrecht added.



"Aberrant Ales will be down there with their brew truck, and they are going to have their assortment of amazing craft brew, including the melon seltzer, which is phenomenal."



Listen to the entire interview and view festival events at the links below.