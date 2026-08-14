66th Annual Howell Melon Festival Underway

August 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Get ready for a sweet slice of summer – the 66th Howell Melon Festival has arrived.



The annual community tradition celebrates Howell’s agricultural roots with free, family-friendly activities all weekend long.



Thursday marked the grand opening of this year's Melon Festival Tent on State Street, which will be open all weekend.



On Friday, the festival kicks off with the annual Howell Melon Run 5K and 1 Mile runs. The Howell Rotary Club will be selling Melon Ice Cream on the Courthouse Lawn and food trucks will be set up on Walnut Street.



The always popular Concerts at the Courthouse from the Livingston Arts Council will feature Air Margaritaville – Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band at 7pm.



On Saturday, the festival kicks into full gear. Grand River will be closed down for the annual vendor show and there will be live music all day long at the Bank of Ann Arbor Mainstage.



Some other events/activities include the Einstein Dog Training Show, kids activities, sim racing, the classic car show, and of course, Melon Ice Cream (while supplies last).



Sunday marks the final day of the festival. Grand River will be closed down for annual vendor show and the Howell Farmer’s Market. Mimosas will be served at the festival tent starting at 10am while supplies last, as well as a painting class from a local artist.



At the Kids Melon Patch on Sunday; look for a Dinosaur Show, Bubble Party, and Slotcar Racing among others.



A full list of events and activities for this year’s festival, along with times and locations, is available via the provided links and attached flyer.



Photos: HAPRA, www.howellmelonfestival.com