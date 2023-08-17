Howell Melon Festival Returns This Weekend

August 17, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Melon Festival returns this weekend.



The 63-year-old tradition is back in downtown Howell this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. A kick-off event is planned this evening with a free line dancing class at the festival tent on State Street from 6:30 to 7:30pm, along with a sneak peek of this year's festival brews. The tent will be open from 5 to 10pm.



Grand River will be closed Saturday and Sunday for the first time since 2019 as vendors return to the Melon Festival. The festival Mainstage will also be back to Grand River next to the Historic Howell Courthouse with a variety of musical acts performing Saturday. The headline act is Hello Weekend at 8pm. From Gaga to Guns N' Roses, Hello Weekend is described as a hit after hit party band and non-stop, high energy concert experience.



Returning festival favorites this year include the Howell Melon Run, the 3rd annual CornHowell Tournament, the Melon Quest Scavenger Hunt, food trucks and the festival tent. Fast Action Motorsports RC Racing will be set up Saturday and Sunday on S. Michigan Ave. Some new activities include a mechanical bull and street hockey.



Melon Ice Cream will be served all weekend long at the Courthouse Lawn by the Howell Rotary Club, while supplies last. Howell Melons will be available for purchase from Bentley Lake Farms on-site Saturday and Sunday on Grand River.



More information and a schedule of events is available in the provided link and attached release.