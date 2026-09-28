Howell Meijer Store Evacuated Monday Night

September 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





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The Howell Meijer store had to be evacuated Monday night.



At around 9:00pm, shoppers were told to leave their items and forced to leave the store at Grand River and Latson Road.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority responded on scene.



No smoke or flames were initially visible but multiple fire trucks and apparatus were at the store.



Newly appointed Chief but longtime department and community member Richard Boisvert told WHMI it was a minor call. He said crews were dispatched to the smell of gas in the electrical section of the store reported by a customer, and then the manager.



Boisvert said crews arrived and the store was already being evacuated by staff – and “big kudos to them for recognizing a hazard”.



It turned out a rooftop heating unit was leaking gas.



Boisvert said Consumers Energy was notified, the gas was secured and a quick ventilation of the store was made, and the scene was turned over to Meijer maintenance.