"McTeacher Night" Candlelight Valentine's Dinner To Benefit Voyager Elementary

February 12, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





McDonald’s fans in Howell have a unique opportunity to enjoy a candlelight Valentine’s dinner while supporting Voyager Elementary School.



The McDonald’s at 2205 West Grand River, near Highlander Way, is hosting a special “McTeacher Night” fundraiser this Thursday, from 4 to 7pm.



McDonald's will donate 18% of all sales generated during the event to Voyager Elementary School – that does not include delivery orders. Organizers say it's an excellent opportunity for families, friends, and supporters to enjoy a meal while contributing to a worthy cause.



Mark Pfau, Owner/Operator of McDonald's in Howell, said “McDonald’s is proud to be part of the Howell community, and we’re thrilled to support Voyager Elementary School through this special Valentine’s event. This event is a great way for families to come together over a meal and also help fund important initiatives at the school that will help shape the future leaders of our community.”



For many years, McDonald’s says it has worked with local schools and school districts to support initiatives that foster academic achievement in the communities that it serves. From local reading programs and school fundraisers to programs that promote physical activity and nutritional literacy, the company says it is committed to helping families and children.