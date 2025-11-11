New Howell Mayor, City Council Members Sworn In

November 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell’s new Mayor and newly elected City Council members were officially sworn in at Monday night’s meeting.



Nikolas Hertrich was elected Mayor; and all incumbents were easily re-elected. They include Jan Lobur, Jacob Schlittler, and Luke Wilson. The City commented on their dedication, saying “each of whom brings unique experience and a deep love for our community. From supporting local schools and preserving our historic charm to helping small businesses thrive, their ongoing leadership means so much to Howell’s future”.



Council also welcomed its newest member Monday night.



Michael Gaitan-Flores was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Hertrich. He was the next highest vote getter behind the incumbents in the General Election. He was recognized for his “strong involvement and valuable contributions to the community. Michael is committed to open, transparent, and community-centered decision-making — a great addition to the council”!



WHMI News caught up with Hertrich on Election Day, who said it feels good to have been elected Mayor and while a little nervous, he’s looking forward to taking on the new challenge.



Hertrich is a lifelong Howell resident and has served on Council for the past four years, and stepping into the Mayor’s role was something he never really thought about before. He described being a representative for the City as both an "honor and a privilege", and said he’s “excited to serve”.



Hertrich stressed that the City has an amazing staff, DPW and Police Departments, and Council – saying he envisions his role as supporting them, as well as downtown businesses.



Hertrich referenced a number of projects that have been done or are still going on including the Depot Lot, running utilities down Lucy Road, lots of development happening on the south side of town, and looking to get the Loop Road built in the future. He said there are a lot of great things happening and he looks forward to bringing projects to completion – commenting the Depot Lot will be a “game changer”, and the changes it will bring to that northwest corner of town will be exciting to see.



As for other general goals outside of completing projects, Hertrich referenced paying down debt and providing a structured plan for the future. He said one of the things they’ve always focused on as a Council and Mayor was “leaving this place better and I think that’s what you’re going to see in the next two years”. He said the City is already a great place, but focusing on “what can we do differently, how can we make it better, and putting that plan in place - that’s the plan for the next two years”.



Hertrich again highlighted their “truly amazing” staff. He said he honestly feels their role “should be to support staff because staff is what makes this City work, and what makes this City work keeps the residents happy". From a Council standpoint, Hertrich said they work well together. He said “we all have differing opinions but there is respect, and understanding of differing opinions, and a willingness to work together to set the City up for success”.



Photos: Courtesy City of Howell