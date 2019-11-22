Howell Man Sentenced For Courtroom Scuffle. Other Charges

November 22, 2019

A Howell man has been sentenced for his courtroom scuffle with deputies as well as the other charges that had brought him to Livingston County Circuit Court in the first place.



44-year-old Carl Prince was charged in three separate cases, the first of which stemmed from an incident in April that led to charges of operating while intoxicated and assaulting and obstructing a police officer. It was on those charges that Prince was scheduled to be in court August 30th in front of Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Geddis. Before his case was called, he left the building and walked out into the parking lot. When ordered to return to the courtroom, Prince refused to comply and then resisted deputies when they attempted to bring him back. Once back inside, Prince refused to give his name and continued to resist officers.



That led to four counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer being filed against him. He was also charged with bribing/intimidating/interfering with a witness and using a computer to commit a crime, which stemmed from an incident on September 4th.



In court on Thursday, Prince was sentenced to serve 2 to 10 years in prison as part of a plea deal in which he would serve all three sentences concurrently. (JK)