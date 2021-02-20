Howell Man Jailed After Hit & Run Crash With School Bus

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A hit-and-run suspect is jailed after an incident involving a school bus Friday morning in Genoa Township.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched just after 7:30am to a crash involving a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck and a Livingston Educational Services school bus at the intersection of Challis Road and Conrad Road, which was described as “snow packed” by authorities. The bus had no passengers on board at the time but was disabled by the crash.



Despite suffering heavy front-end damage, deputies say the pickup truck fled the scene after the crash. However, the bus driver was able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle, which was located shortly thereafter. When deputies approached the vehicle, the driver, identified as a 39-year-old Howell man, fled on foot into the woods but eventually surrendered after being located.



The suspect was arrested on suspicion of Operating While Intoxicated and lodged in the Livingston County Jail. Neither the suspect nor the bus driver suffered any injuries in the crash.