Howell Man Identified As Truck Driver Killed In I-96 Crash

March 9, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The driver of a semi-truck who was killed when the vehicle crashed last week near Williamston has been identified as a Livingston County man.



Michigan State Police say that 64-year-old Aurel Roman on Howell died in the crash last Thursday morning on I-96 at the Williamston Road overpass. Authorities say Roman's truck, which was hauling wood pallets, was westbound when it struck the center pier of the bridge and caught on fire.



The freeway was initially shut down in both directions, although eastbound lanes of I-96 were reopened about two hours later. The westbound lanes, however, were closed for most of the day as authorities cleaned up the crash and investigated.



An autopsy has been conducted, but MSP is awaiting results of toxicology tests before a final determination can be made as to the cause of the crash.



Meanwhile, Aaron Jenkins with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) tells WHMI that they are analyzing concrete samples on the bridge and performing environmental cleanup this week at the site.



P{ictures courtesy of MDOT