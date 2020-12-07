Howell Man Found Incompetent To Stand Trial On Child Sex Charges

December 7, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Felony charges against a Livingston County man arrested in an ongoing underage sex sting operation are on hold after he was found incompetent to stand trial.



38-year-old Michael Beaudoin of Howell was arrested in June after the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said he tried to arrange a meeting for sex with someone he thought was 15 years old. Sheriff Chris Swanson said that Beaudoin brought Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola to have mixed drinks with the minor. He was charged with child sexually abusive activity, accosting a child for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.



A probable cause conference was held last Monday in 67th District Court in Fenton at which time an evaluation determined Beaudoin was incompetent to stand trial. A review hearing was scheduled for January 7th while he continues to undergo evaluation.