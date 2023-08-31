Howell Man Faces Multiple Charges Following High-Speed Chase

August 31, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A man who led police on a chase through Howell Township last weekend has been charged.



48-year-old Carl George Prince of Howell (pictured) faces a dozen felony charges for a variety of incidents that led up to, during, and after his vehicle was chased down by authorities.



According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Prince was identified as a breaking and entering suspect and deputies received a call from Howell PD Sunday evening to assist in a chase that ensued in area of Eager Road and Highland Road in Oceola Township.



Deputies took the lead on the pursuit and continued it through Howell and Cohoctah Townships with speeds reaching 70 mph.



As Prince’s vehicle, a blue pick-up truck, turned south on Oak Grove Road near Sanford Road, a PIT maneuver was performed by a Sheriff’s Deputy.



The PIT maneuver caused Prince’s pick-up truck to ram into a Sheriff’s vehicle. The truck came to a halt and authorities surrounded the area of Oak Grove Road in front of a gas station, where a passerby took video of the entire incident (link provided).



A bladed weapon was found in Prince’s vehicle. He was taken in custody with the use of a Sheriff K-9 and Taser.



Prince faces charges including possession of methamphetamine, fleeing/eluding police, and resisting/obstructing an officer.



He is being held in the Livingston County Jail on a $500,000 bond and will appear in court on September 6th for a Probable Cause Hearing.