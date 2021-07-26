Howell Man Enters Plea In Child Sex Assaults

July 26, 2021

A local man has entered a plea deal on charges of criminal sexual conduct related to separate incidents in which he is accused of raping several young girls.



38-year-old Christopher Schroeder was charged last year with multiple counts of first and second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving several girls, all under the age of 16. At the time, he was already awaiting trial on a separate count of rape involving a victim under the age of 13.



However, court records show that Schroeder entered a guilty plea last week to six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of first-degree child abuse as part of a plea agreement with the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office.



In exchange for the plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining charges. The deal also recommends that Schroeder face a minimum sentence of 16 years in prison on the child abuse charge and between 15 and 22 years on the various sexual assault charges. He’ll be sentenced on September 2nd by Livingston County Judge Michael Hatty.



Schroeder is currently serving a one to five year prison term for a 2018 conviction in Livingston County for domestic violence and interfering with electronic communications.



