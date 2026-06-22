Howell Man Dies After Paddle Boarding Incident On Briggs Lake

June 22, 2026

By Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



A 51-year-old Howell man has died following a paddle boarding incident on Briggs Lake in Green Oak Township.



Green Oak Township Police officers were dispatched to Briggs Lake around 1:25 on Sunday, after a male was reported in the water.



When officers arrived, personnel from the Green Oak Fire Department were on scene conducting a water rescue along the shoreline. Kevin Gentry, Green Oak Township Fire Department Chief, said fire department personnel began performing life-saving measures on a dock after a bystander brought the person near the shore.



Preliminary information indicates the victim had been paddle boarding on Briggs Lake when he fell from the board.



Green Oak Township Deputy Police Chief Brittany Besso said it is not known whether the man had been wearing a life vest or personal floatation device at the time he fell into the water or whether weather may have been a contributing factor.



The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



The incident remains under investigation by the Green Oak Township Police Department. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Green Oak Township Police Department and ask for Detective Hughes.



Assisting agencies included the Green Oak Fire Department, Livingston County EMS and Livingston County Central Dispatch.