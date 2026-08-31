Howell Man Critically Injured in Head-On Crash in Genoa Twp

August 31, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 78-year-old Howell man was critically injured in a two-vehicle accident on Grand River near Meadowview in Genoa Township Monday afternoon.



According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the scene around 4 p.m.



The preliminary investigation revealed a the man driving a 2017 Buick Enclave, was exiting a private drive while attempting to turn left onto westbound Grand River, when he failed to yield to a 28-year-old Howell woman driving a 2022 Ford Bronco Sport, resulting in a head on crash.



The man was transported to U of M Hospital with critical injuries. The woman was transported to Trinity Health Brighton with minor injuries.



Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, and seatbelt use remains under investigation.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by Brighton Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS. The roadway remained closed for approximately two hours for the investigation and clean up.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.