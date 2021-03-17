Howell Man Charged In School Bus Hit & Run

March 17, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Howell man has been charged with a hit and run incident involving a school bus last month in Genoa Township.





39-year-old Sean Purcell was charged with one count of failure to stop after a collision and one count of operating while intoxicated after the February 19th incident. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched just after 7:30 that morning to a crash involving a 2016 GMC Sierra pickup truck and a Livingston Educational Service Agency school bus at the intersection of Challis Road and Conrad Road, which authorities described as “snow packed” at the time. The bus, which had no passengers on board, was disabled by the crash.



Despite suffering heavy front-end damage, deputies say the pickup truck fled the scene after the crash. However, the bus driver was able to provide a description of the suspect vehicle, which was located shortly thereafter. When deputies approached the vehicle, they say Purcell fled on foot into the woods, but eventually surrendered after being located. Neither the suspect nor the bus driver suffered any injuries in the crash.



Purcell will be arraigned on the charges on April 9th in 53rd District Court.