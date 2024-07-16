Howell Man Arrested for Armed Robbery of Hampton Inn Brighton

July 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Brighton Police Department arrested the sole suspect involved in the armed robbery that took place early Monday morning at the Hampton Inn Brighton.



According to a press release, the City of Brighton Police Department was able to identify the suspect involved in the armed robbery. The suspect was a 22-year-old male from the Howell area. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and was lodged at the Livingston County Jail.



No further information can be provided at this time.