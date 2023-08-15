Howell Man Arrested After MSP Finds Digital Evidence of Sex Crimes

August 15, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com.



Michigan State Police released information pertaining to the arrest of Howell man, after digital evidence of sexually abusive material, containing children, was found at his residence.



Below is the press release from Michigan State Police:





The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is announcing the arrest of Thomas Paul Flanders, 39, of Howell, for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.



Flanders was arrested following an investigation which began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). A search of Flanders residence resulted in digital evidence being seized.



Flanders was charged with three counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. Flanders was arraigned in the 53rd District Court on Friday, August 11.



Aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Use of a computer to commit a crime, which is punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.



The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children and family members about safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to assist in keeping people safe online.



If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline at the provided link.