Howell Main Street Inc. Starts Volunteer Incentive Program

January 27, 2019

A local organization has a new incentive program to bring in more volunteers.



Howell Main Street Inc., an organization that focuses on strengthening downtown Howell, has started a new volunteer appreciation program designed to draw in more volunteers and bring back current volunteers for more events. The program revolves around the idea of getting a punch card and earning hole-punches for every hour of service, attending meetings and bringing friends to events or meetings. In January 2020, the organization will throw an exclusive volunteer appreciation party, where volunteers can use their hole-punches to win prizes. Howell Main Street Inc. Chief Operating Officer Cathleen Edgerly told WHMI the organization relies on the help of volunteers and that she is grateful for everyone who offers their time to help the community…



“Being a volunteer led organization and having such a wonderful community where so many things are happening, we rely on many hands to make light work. It takes a whole host of volunteers to make the year-round projects and activities happen, so we’ve rolled out an all-new incentive program.”



For more information on the program or to volunteer, visit the link below. (AV)