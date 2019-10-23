Howell Superintendent Erin MacGregor To Host Coffee Chat Thursday

October 23, 2019

Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor will host his first Coffee Chat of the school year this Thursday.



The Coffee Chats provide an opportunity for district stakeholders to hear updates on various district initiatives and to ask any questions they may have. This year, each chat will highlight a district initiative or program. At this Thursday’s chat, staff from Howell High School will highlight Michigan College Month and Howell High School’s Make a Plan initiative. The chat will run from 9:30 to 10:30am at Howell High School’s Highlander Restaurant. MacGregor says he’s excited to launch this year’s series and the informal chats are a great way for parents and the community to hear updates about the district and ask any questions they may have.



In addition to this Thursday’s event, MacGregor will hold Coffee Chats on Tuesday, January 21st from 1-2pm at the Howell Public Schools Administration Building; on Saturday, March 7th from 9-10am at Black Iron Coffee Roasters and on Thursday, May 14th from 9:30-10:30am at the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce.



The Highlander Restaurant is located on the west side of Howell High School. Attendees should enter using the service drive off Highlander Way, north of Highlander Way Middle School. Follow the service drive past the Howell Aquatics Center, and the Highlander Restaurant will be the next driveway on the left. (JM)