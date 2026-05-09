Howell Public Schools Superintendent To Host Coffee Chat

May 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another coffee chat coming up with Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin MacGregor.



MacGregor will host a Coffee Chat on Tuesday, May 12th from 9 to 10am in the Edinburgh Room at the district’s administrative offices.



The topic for the Coffee Chat will focus on the district’s Coordinated School Health and Wellness Committee's work, including reviewing and updating guidelines for healthy technology use and supporting student mental wellness.



Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions about the district.



MacGregor said “Our district’s Coordinated School Health and Wellness Committee has been reviewing technology use and screen time, as well as student mental wellness. I am excited to share the work they are doing and highlight the many ways Howell Public Schools is partnering with families to support our students’ well-being.”



MacGregor’s Coffee Chats provide an informal opportunity for district families and community members to receive updates on Howell Public Schools and ask questions.



Each Coffee Chat is free and open to the public.



The Howell Public Schools Administrative Office is located at 411 N. Highlander Way.