Registration Open For "Zero Proof Your Holiday"

October 10, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news @whmi.com





The holidays will be approaching before we know it and an upcoming program is geared for people looking for ways to socialize and "join the party" without drinking alcohol.



Registration is currently open for “Zero Proof Your Holiday” at the Howell Carnegie District Library on Saturday, November 4th.



The after-hours event provides a fun and festive experience for those who prefer or wish to learn more about non-alcoholic beverage options during the upcoming holiday season. Expert mixologists will be on hand to guide attendees through the flavors, ingredients, and techniques used to create three enticing holiday drinks.



Officials said last year "Dry January" turned into "Dry February" and beyond for many, thus they created "Zero Proof Your Holidays" to showcase local mixologists with demonstrations and recipes to make holiday drinks without losing the flavor and fun associated with drinking.



A release states “We all know the potential downside to drinking alcohol, and this event supports a positive trend sweeping the nation”.



The event is only open to adults age 18 and over. The cost is $15 per person.



Registration is required and is open through October 21st – or when the event is full. A link is provided.