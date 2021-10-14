Howell Library To Host Michigan True Crime Presentation

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





True crime fans will take notice of an event later this month sponsored the Howell Carnegie District Library.



The online presentation will feature Author Tom Carr, and is billed as an evening of “murder, robbery and mayhem through the ages in the Great Lakes state.” Carr is an independent writer and journalist from northern Michigan who has spent 25 years in daily newspapers, winning awards for his investigative reporting, feature writing, breaking news and humor columns.



He is also the author of several books about notorious Michigan crimes, including “Blood on the Mitten: Infamous Michigan Murders, 1700s-Present” and his latest, “Dark Side of the Mitten: Crimes of Power & Powerful Criminals in Michigan’s Past & Present” which came out last year and will be the focus of the event, which will be held on Thursday, October 28th.



Registration, which is required, is already underway and details are available by Clikcing Here