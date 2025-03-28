Improvement Project At Howell Carnegie District Library

March 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A big project is getting underway to improve the front entrance of the Howell Carnegie District Library.



A “Steps and Ramps Improvement Project” is kicking off and starting Monday, patrons will need to use the Clinton Street doors to enter and exit the building. The main entrance will be closed for the duration of the work so the Clinton Street doors in the back of the building near the book returns and curbside pickup will temporarily be the only way to enter or exit the library.



The Library says the curbside desk will have more staff available to assist with checkouts and holds, and the doors leading into the library from the back hallway will be open during regular hours.



The project involves the following:



-Rebuilding the front steps and ramps



-Installing a snow melt system on the steps and ramps



-Improving the water runoff (no more puddles!)



-Replacing the hand railings and including lighting to improve safety



-Repairing the stone wall



-Replacing the emergency exit door on the Clinton Street side of the library and eliminating the alcove for additional security



-Adding automatic door openers to the Clinton Street doors.





The Library says parking will not change, although some may prefer to park closer to the Clinton Street Doors. Clinton, Chestnut, and Center Streets will be open - as will Grand River and downtown parking lots.

Holds will still be waiting for people in the same locations, but the Library says they may wish to select “curbside pick-up” or “24/7 lockers” for easier access.



It’s anticipated the project will be complete by the end of July – weather depending.