Howell Carnegie District Library To Celebrate MLK Jr. Day With “Day Of Service”

January 13, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Carnegie District Library is celebrating MLK Jr. Day with two different events next Monday, January 19th.



The Library’s MLK Day of Service is designed for people to drop in and volunteer at the library between 1 and 4pm.



There will be projects available for different age groups including packaging seeds for the Library’s upcoming Seed Library and packaging snacks to be distributed at a future community event. Adults and children 3rd grade and up are encouraged to participate. Children in pre-school through 2nd grade can participate with the help of a parent or guardian. Attendees can come for as short or as long a time as they’d like.



Then starting at 6:30pm, the Library is presenting "Laying the Tracks to the Civil Rights Movement: An Evening With Harriet Tubman" to recognize a hero who came long before Dr. King and laid the groundwork that later became the Civil Rights Movement.



The following was published in the Library’s recent enewsletter:



“Did you know that MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated by Congress as a National Day of Service? If you are looking for a way to honor Dr. King’s legacy through action, stop by the library any time between 1 and 4 pm and stay as long as you wish on Monday, January 19, to lend a hand. We also highly recommend our special event, “Laying the Tracks to the Civil Rights Movement: An Evening with Harriet Tubman,” later that day. This is an exhilarating and informative living history experience that will allow you to get up close and personal with a heroic icon whose words and spirit greatly influenced Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement. You can truly make it “A Day On, Not a Day Off” at your library!”



Links to both events are provided. Registration is not required.