Howell Carnegie District Library Archives Open House Sunday

April 1, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An open house is set this weekend to mark the new and improved Archives at the Howell Carnegie District Library.



The Library said it’s thrilled to re-open the archives by appointment-only, which are located in the lower level.



The open house will take place this Sunday, April 6th from 1 to 3pm for anyone interested in researching Howell's history and some of its most interesting landmarks and former residents.



Library staff and Archives’ volunteers will be on hand to reminisce about how the Archives came to be in the library, what's in store for the future, their fantastic digital archive, and explain the new appointment process. Tours of the Archives will also be available.



The Library noted the community has been waiting for this for a long time.



Director Holly Ward Lamb told WHMI not all libraries have Archives, so they really are lucky to have this great record of local history. She said the Archives contain a variety of things – a lot of local history, people, places, and festivals as well as a lot of information people use when doing family genealogies.



The Archives are maintained mostly by volunteers. Ward Lamb says they were closed off during COVID – and then about year or so later, they lost a powerhouse volunteer – Joyce Fisher who passed away in May of 2021. She said the Library has taken a little more active role in the Archives over the last few years – which is part of why they’re celebrating with the new open house - but without volunteer power, the Archives would not be possible.



Ward Lamb says a ton of old photos have now been digitized along with some other items and the Archives got a bit of a facelift and makeover, so they are celebrating it.



The Archives has been an important part of the library since the 1980s.



At 1pm Sunday, a 30-minute presentation will include stories of its history, recent changes, and plans for the future.



Light refreshments will be served in the Meabon Room, and brief tours of the Archives will be offered starting at 1:30pm. No food or drink is permitted in the Archives.



Registration is not required.



As a reminder, the front entrance is closed for an improvement project so visitors need to use the Clinton Street doors to enter and exit the building.



Photo: 1904 HHS State Champion Baseball Team from the digital archive.