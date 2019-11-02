Howell JROTC Program "Exceeds Standards" In Recent Inspection

A local group of high school students has exceeded national standards of inspection for their organization.



Howell High School's Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program recently had its three-year U.S. Air Force Inspection. The triennial inspection is required to provide feedback regarding the performance of the school's junior ROTC unit and to assess its compliance with Public Law, Department of Defense and Air Force Instructions, and the written agreement which exists between the school district and the Air Force. The high school's program received an overall assessment ranking of "Exceeds Standards" which is the highest rating that a unit can attain. The program is dedicated to developing high school students into motivated young adults by offering them a chance to experience leadership and develop their teamwork skills. Despite the military connection, the program does not require any student to join the military nor are there attempts to recruit for the military. The cadets are active in community events, including the Howell High School and Livingston County Veterans Day Ceremonies, Fantasy of Lights, and Memorial Day parades. They also volunteer at Gleaner’s Community Food Bank and adopting a highway in the state Department of Transportation program.