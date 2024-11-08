Howell JROTC Hosts Veterans Assembly Friday Morning

November 8, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Veterans Day festivities all weekend leading up to Monday's big ribbon cutting at Howell's revamped veterans memorial.



On Friday morning, Howell's JROTC is hosting coffee and donuts, then an assembly at the Rob Bushey Performing Arts Center.



"The choir is singing the national anthem. The band is doing the Armed Forces Medley. Then we'll have a panel of six guests. They're all veterans. Some are currently serving. Some already ended their service. All from different time frames. All from different branches," says JROTC member Aiyah Al-Sewari.



Coffee and donuts starts at 8:45. The entire assembly wraps up around 10:30.