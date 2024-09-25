Howell Jr. Football Hosting "Veterans Recognition Month"

September 25, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local veterans will get free admission into Howell Jr. football home games this month.



Board members for Howell Area Jr. Football League wanted to create a “Veterans Recognition Month” to go along with Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.



Local veteran organizations such as the American Legion Post 141 in Howell and Post 419 in Pinckney will provide Honor Guards to present the National Colors prior to some of the games, as well as recognize veterans who served, including family members of the kids playing.



The home games on October 5th and 12th are free entry for all veterans from the local area.



More information is available in the attached flyer.