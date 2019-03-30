Human Remains Discovered In Howell

March 30, 2019

Police are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area in the City of Howell.



Police Chief George Basar tells WHMI a man walking in a wooded area behind the Goodyear Plant on D-19 came across a severely decomposed body and contacted authorities. The discovery was made around 10:30am Friday. Police are continuing the investigation, which will include a forensic review of dental records to make a positive identification.



Basar says there is no suspicion of foul play. Photo: Google Street View. (JM)