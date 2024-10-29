Howell HS Presents "Sense and Sensibility" This Weekend

October 29, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell High School's Performing Arts presents Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility" this weekend.



Senior Addison Watts plays one of the lead roles, and appeared on WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"It's really about the Dashwood family and how they navigate life in the Regency era," said Watts. "It's a romance, so both of us try to find love in a different time."



Due to Friday night's playoff game, Howell students will perform two shows of "Sense and Sensibility" Saturday, then a final matinee Sunday afternoon.



"It is a lot of hard work, but it is so insanely worth it," says fellow lead Kaiyah Luethy. "The cast is a wonderful cast. You go through it with them and you find this sense of unity together and community because you're going through this and you're getting to this end goal."



"We're so excited for the end goal. We're so excited to show everyone."



See the link below for ticket information.



Photo courtesy of Facebook