Howell HS Presents "One Stoplight Town" Through Sunday

November 5, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Howell High School Performing Arts Department presents "One Stoplight Town" this weekend. Cast members Dante Somers, Emma Thacker and Cooper Burley were on WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



Set in a small town where life moves at its own pace, “One Stoplight Town” is a series of interwoven stories about residents whose lives intersect beneath the town's only stoplight. At the center of the story is Tom, the town's wise handyman, who watches over the community while fixing whatever needs repair.



"Basically, Tom installs this new stoplight in town. And it goes through 25 years of vignettes, or short stories, and what the town thinks about it and what their opinions are on it. Living life in this town and this is the stuff that happens throughout the show," said Cooper.



Filled with colorful characters, plenty of humor and lots of heart, Thacker describes it as a family-friendly production.



"It has a lot of funny moments, sad moments, happy moments, things for everyone to enjoy," she said.



“One Stoplight Town” runs Friday, November 6 through Sunday, November 8. All shows are at the Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. More information is linked below.



“‘One Stoplight Town’ is a series of often humorous stories about a small town and its residents told over time. In many ways, the story reminds me of Howell, a community I love and have had the honor of teaching in for 25 years. The play even features a Green Bean Festival, which instantly reminded me of our famous Howell Melon Festival,” said Amanda Malo, Howell High School performing arts teacher and play director. “From my classroom, K-5, where I have spent all 25 years of my career in Howell, I’ve watched our town grow, change and adapt, much like the town and its residents in the production. To me, this play is a thank you to the Howell community for its support over the years and a celebration of the community we will continue to build together.”



In addition to its public performances, Howell High School International Thespian Society Troupe 6930 has been selected to perform one act of “One Stoplight Town” at the 2026 Michigan Educational Theatre Association Thespian Festival.



“Being selected to perform at the META Thespian Festival is an incredible honor that highlights the talent, professionalism and dedication of our student actors. We are excited to share a portion of our production with the more than 1,500 attendees at this year’s festival,” said Malo.



As part of their preparation for “One Stoplight Town,” cast members had the unique opportunity to participate in a workshop with the play’s author, Michigan-based playwright Tracy Wells, gaining firsthand insight into the story and its characters.



The Howell High School Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center is located at 1200 W. Grand River in Howell.