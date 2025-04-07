Howell HS Presents "Chicago: Teen Edition" Apr 11-13

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Howell High School Drama Club presents the musical "Chicago: Teen Edition" this coming weekend. Seniors Kaiyah Leuthy and Jenny Halliday dropped by WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"We've been practicing since January," said Halliday. "I was definetely, at least a little bit familiar. But once I heard what the musical was, I went and watched the movie and looked up all the scenes. I love the show. It's so good."



"Chicago: Teen Edition" runs Friday through Sunday at Howell High School's Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center.



"Our music director Mr. (Anthony) Funaro, he's been doing great with teaching everyone the music. Now he's doing one of the pianos in the pit. So, we have a completely live student-professional pit, a mixture of professionals and students, and they're sounding great," said Leuthy.



"Putting it all together with the case and the crew, the costumes, makeup and the hair, it is surreal."



Showtimes and ticket information are linked below.