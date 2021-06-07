Howell Teacher Wins Outstanding Marketing Professional Award

June 7, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A Howell Public Schools teacher has won a prestigious award from the Michigan Marketing Educators Association (MME).



Robert Klein is a business and technology teacher at Howell High School. He has recently been announced by the MME as their Dr. Jack T. Humbert Outstanding New Marketing Professional Award winner. The award recognizes an educator who has managed an exceptional marketing program in the schools during the start of their career. Klein has been with HPS for 3 years and has helped increase DECA participation, increased enrollment in business courses, and helped start the Howell Business Academy.



Klein said, in a release, that he is honored and grateful to be the recipient of the award, and that although it is an individual award, it’s really one for Howell DECA and the business department.



Howell High School Principal Jason Schrock said they are lucky to have Klein on their team, and that his passion has come through and is demonstrated with increased participation and enrollment in his programs and classes.