Howell Hosting Groundbreaking for New Southwest Elementary

April 17, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Southwest Elementary in Howell is hosting their groundbreaking Thursday afternoon.



The replacement buildings for both Northwest and Southwest were approved and funded through the 2023 Our Kids, Our Community, Our Future bond proposal.



Northwest’s groundbreaking was held Tuesday, while Southwest’s is being held at 2 p.m. Aprl. 17.



Both schools, the two oldest elementary schools in the district, were built in the 1950s. The new buildings are being built next to the existing schools, and officials said the original schools will be demolished once construction is complete.



Southwest will feature more natural light, collaboration spaces for teachers and learning pods for students. The grounds will hold outdoor learning spaces along with playgrounds that are designed for different age groups.



The schools were designed by architecture firm King Scott.



Southwest and Northwest are expected to open in the fall of 2027.



Up to date information about the project can be found at the link below.