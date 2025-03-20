Howell Hopes to Keep Crown as 'Best Main Street'

March 20, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Can Howell clinch USA Today’s “Best Main Street” for a second year in a row?



Howell was nominated as a USA Today 10Best Best Main Street and officials are hoping to secure first place again.



Howell Area Chamber of Commerce President Janelle Smith said the recognition is “really exciting.”



“I think we are very fortunate to have such an amazing downtown and an amazing community,” she said. “We’re excited to share that.”



Balloon Fest, Melon Fest and the Fantasy of Lights are among the most popular events held in the city. There is also the Sunday Farmer’s Market.



People heading downtown will see some construction as the long-awaited Depot Project gets underway. Once complete, the city will boast an ice skating rink, open-air pavilion, water features and additional parking near the Depot Museum.



“I think it’s only going to add to the vibrancy of the downtown and create a very unique space for people to gather,” Smith said.



Votes can be submitted once a day until Apr. 7 at noon. The link to vote is below.