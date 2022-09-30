Howell Homecoming Parade Today; Closures & Detours Downtown

September 30, 2022

Motorists will encounter some closures and detours in Downtown Howell.



The Howell High School Homecoming Parade is today and the City is advising of some traffic impacts to be mindful of. Beginning at 4:30pm, Grand River will be closed to westbound traffic between Catrell and George Street. Grand River will be closed to eastbound traffic between George and National Streets.



As for detour routes; westbound traffic on Grand River will be detoured from Catrell to Sutton to National and then to Clinton Street. Eastbound traffic on Grand River will be directed to southbound George Street to eastbound Sibley.



At National Street, motorists may turn northbound and then back onto eastbound Grand River.