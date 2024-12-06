Holiday Ladies Night Out In Downtown Howell Next Thursday

December 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Local ladies and shoppers should be on the lookout for the “Holiday Ham” in downtown Howell next week.



It’s part of the Howell Downtown Development Authority’s “Downtown Dollars” program, previously known as the holiday cash mob.



DDA Director Kate Litwin says the program started during COVID and has taken off since then.



Local photographer Richard Lim dons a giant inflatable pig costume and calls himself “The Holiday Ham” He gives away free money to people around downtown in the form of gift certificates that can be spent at any of the participating businesses. For the past few years on Small Business Saturday, Lim has been out giving away the gift certificates.



Litwin said he gave away over $1,200 this past Small Business Saturday and rumor has it The Holiday Ham will be back out for Ladies Night Out next Thursday, December 12th. That runs from 5 to 9pm.



Litwin said it’s become an annual tradition and has started to take some roots with shoppers out looking for him because they know he’s giving away free money.



The gift certificates are in various denominations, ranging from $5 to $50, and can be used just like cash at any participating businesses. Litwin said it’s a win-win and helps to stimulate the economy but also lets the consumer decide where they want to spend their money – adding their local merchants, retailers, and restaurateurs love the program.



Meanwhile, new this year will be a “Men’s Night Out” – taking place on Tuesday, December 17th.