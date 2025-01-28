Howell Highlanders Recognized For Record-Breaking Season

January 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Monday night’s Howell City Council meeting was standing room only as the Howell Highlanders Varsity Football team and coach were recognized for a record-breaking season.



Council honored the Howell Highlanders with a proclamation for demonstrating outstanding sportsmanship throughout the 2024 season and for bringing the community together to celebrate the team. Those in attendance were encouraged to wear green and gold.



Mayor Bob Ellis stated the team had a historic season - winning district, conference, and division championships. It was also noted during the meeting that Howell’s Hockey Team is currently ranked 3rd in the state.



Coach Brian Lewis was also recently named the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association's Division One-Region One Coach of the Year. Lewis coached the Highlanders to an 11-0 start -- including a Kensington Lakes Athletic Association Championship over then-number-one ranked Belleville.





The proclamation states the following:



“The Howell High School student-athletes have demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship throughout the 2024 season, consistently exhibiting the values of respect, fairness and civility; and



Whereas, these students have shown a deep commitment to the principles of good sportsmanship, including respect for teammates, opponents, coaches, and officials, as well as a positive attitude and behavior that has contributed significantly to the integrity and enjoyment of athletic competitions; and



Whereas, the excellence in sportsmanship displayed by our student-athletes has not only brought credit to themselves and their teams but has also reflected positively on Howell High School and the entire school community; and



Whereas, the development of good sportsmanship is an essential aspect of educational experience, teaching valuable life skills such as teamwork, discipline, and respect for others; and



Whereas, the 2024 Howell High School football team had a historic winning season due in part to the incredible athletes, coaches, administrators, school board, and student body who brought an entire community together, believing and cheering, “Let’s Go Highlanders”; and



NOW THEREFORE, on behalf of a very grateful community, the Mayor and Howell City Council hereby establish “Highlander Week” as the first week of each November and encourage our community to turn GREEN and GOLD during Highlander Week each year!”