Highland Woman Still Critical After Being Hit By Howell Driver

July 31, 2019

A Highland Township woman is in critical condition after being struck while on foot by a driver from Howell. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has released an update to an incident that happened earlier this month, in which two Highland Township women were struck while crossing the 100 block of North Milford Road together.



Two females, one 35-years-old, the other, 79, were crossing from the east side to the west when they were struck by the 54-year-old Howell driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox traveling southbound. The pedestrians were not using a lined crosswalk. The driver pulled over, and a physician from a local doctor’s office and paramedics from the Highland Township Fire Department administered medical attention to the women. The 35-year-old was treated and refused to be transported to the hospital. The 79-year-old woman was found unconscious and appears to have sustained a serious head injury. Paramedics transported her to Providence Medical Center in Novi for further examination. She is currently listed in critical condition. The driver of the Equinox was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.



An investigator from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to the incident. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. (MK)