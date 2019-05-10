Howell High School Students Being Showcased At Youth Arts Festival

May 10, 2019

The talents of several Howell High School students will be on display this weekend at a yearly arts festival.



The 57th annual Michigan Youth Arts Festival is being held through Saturday at Western Michigan University, with nearly 1,000 Michigan high school student artists invited to attend. The students attending the festival were chosen from a pool of more than 250,000 across the state, based on a rigorous adjudication process adhering to exacting artistic standards.



The Michigan Youth Arts Festival is a yearly event where students in grades ninth through twelfth participate in showcases, concerts, and workshops in creative writing, dance, film, vocal and instrumental music, visual art, and theatre.



Members of Howell High School’s Thespian Troupe 6930 will perform at the festival. Ben Dean and Autumn Mullins will perform a Musical Theater Duet, and Isabella Golembiewski, Jayden Monahan, Blake Strand, and Alicia Ward will perform a Group Acting Scene. The students were invited to perform at the festival after they received Superior awards at the Michigan Educational Theater Association Festival in December.