HHS Senior Survivor Carnival To Kick Off Annual Fundraising Event

April 21, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell High School students and staff are gearing up for an exciting kickoff to the annual Senior Survivor fundraiser.



The school will officially kick off Senior Survivor 2025 with the annual Senior Survivor Carnival this Friday from 6 to 9pm in the Howell High School Field House.



The carnival will feature games, entertainment, arts and crafts, raffles, inflatables and more.



Admission is $10 for ages 3 to 18; adults and children 2 and under are free. Students in eighth grade or below must be accompanied by an adult. All proceeds will support the overall fundraising goal of Senior Survivor.



The carnival launches Howell High School and the community into Senior Survivor week, which begins Sunday, April 27th when 14 members of the Class of 2025 arrive at school aiming to become the ultimate survivor.



Each day, the Senior Survivors will fundraise during school hours and compete in immunity and reward challenges at night. At the end of each school day, the two students who raise the least money will be eliminated. The student who raises the most money by the final day of the competition will be named the winner of Senior Survivor.



This year, Senior Survivor is supporting The Ivy Table - a local non-profit transforming the fight against food insecurity through innovation and compassion. Through its Connecting Tables program, The Ivy Table rescues surplus food and turns it into nutritious, ready-to-eat meals distributed via free meal fridges located throughout the community, including at Bethel Suites and Innovation Academy. Its newest initiative, the area’s first pay-it-forward café in Brighton, offers fresh, high-quality meals to all, regardless of their ability to pay. In a community where one in 13 people faces food insecurity, the café creates a welcoming space that brings people together - blurring the lines between giving and receiving while preserving dignity and building a stronger, more caring community.



The 2025 Senior Survivor participants are Savannah Carver (Team Vanna's Victory), Marleigh Chapman (Team Planet Mars), John Curtin (Team John Solo), Nina Goldsworthy (Team Go For Gold), Dane Calnicean (Team Great Dane), Audrey Martin (Team Notorious A.U.D.), Brooke Hodel (Team 5 Star Hodel), Lucas Wood (Team Knock on Wood), Ryan Teets (Team ForTeetsimo), Maggie Falzone (Team MagDog), Jordan Meyer (Team Kendrick LaMeyer), Mason Burley (Team Mason Impossible), Kylie Pung (Team Pung Fu Panda), and Amelia Ott (Team Ott-O-Bot).



A fifth-grade Junior Survivor, an eighth-grade Middle School Survivor and a Staff Survivor will support each Senior Survivor.



Over the past 17 years, Senior Survivor has raised nearly $1.4 million for various nonprofit organizations.



The 2024 grand total was $205,314.69 - benefitting Community Catalysts.



To learn more, visit the provided link.