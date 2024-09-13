Howell High School's Militza Algredo-Huerta Chosen as Co-President of Hope Squad's National Council

September 13, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Howell High Senior Militza Algredo-Huerta was selected as the Hope Squad National Council’s co-president for the 2024-25 school year, a press release said.



This is the second year Algredo-Huerta has served on the national board and her first as the co-president. She has been a member of Howell High School’s Hope Squad for four years and served as their secretary.



An “evidence-based suicide prevention program that reduces the risk of suicide through intentional connection,” Hope Squad is an approved program on the Suicide Prevention Resource Center’s Best Practice Registry. The organization is being used in thousands of schools nationwide and is supported by academic research partners.



Algredo-Huerta is still part of the Howell chapter and will also represent the Hope Squad nationally. “In this role, she will have the opportunity to education others about the importance of suicide prevention, share her passion for mental health awareness, expand the Hope Squad’s reach, and help shape its programming,” the press release said.



“‘Militza is dedicated to changing the conversation around mental health stigma and helping her peers at Howell High School and across the country feel seen, heard, and valued,’” Howell High School Principal Jason Schrock said. “‘Her work on both the Howell High School and National Hope Squad boards is commendable as she raises mental health awareness while effecting meaningful change at both the local and national levels.’”



A goal of Algredo-Huerta is to increase the awareness of resources available through the organization to high schools and middle schools around the country.



“‘This is kind of a new movement, something that is really picking up, so I think the work on the national level is important because I am not only representing Michigan, but other states as well,’” Algredo Huerta said. “‘We are still trying to get this going; Hope Squad is not currently in all 50 states. We are getting closer, but it is a work in progress. It is important for us as the United States of America to have more awareness. If you look at the statistics, suicide is a leading cause of death for teenagers. This stuff is real, and we want to make sure that we try and minimize it as a cause of death.’”



Founder of Hope Squad, Greg Hudnall, said that students are more likely to talk to a peer than an adult when they are struggling, which led to the creation of the organization.



“‘Hope Squad is purposefully designed to empower a team of students to be alert and to connect struggling peers to help and hope,’” Hudnall said. “‘Hope Squad members become leaders and champions for change by teaching and connecting with the entire student body to reduce mental health stigma and shape a school’s culture.’”



Algredo-Huerta said she feels more “observant and empathetic” after being part of the group. She would like to continue working in the field when she goes to college.



More information on the group can be found at hopesquad.com.