HHS " We the People" Team Earns Back-to-Back Eastern District Titles

November 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell High School’s "We the People" team has earned back-to-back district titles.



The team demonstrated its constitutional knowledge earlier this month - earning its second consecutive first-place finish at the Eastern District competition.



With four of the school’s six groups claiming first-place finishes, Howell edged out Pinckney High School to secure the overall win.



We the People simulates a congressional hearing in which students present testimony on constitutional issues to a panel of volunteer attorneys, educators and civic leaders before answering questions on historical, political and constitutional topics.



The team will now advance to the state competition in January.



Led by returning team members, Max Dustman and Abby White, Howell’s team members include Virgil Akins, Matthew Bannick, Mia Bermudez-Campa, Tristan Bickmann, Chloe Boleratz, Lilianna Desjardin, Jason Drotos, Finn Farrell, Eric Fox, Carter Greeneisen, Liberty Harvey, Annabelle Hesselgrave, Ryan Ilacqua, Connor Long, Brayden Lyon, Ryan MacGregor, Reed Madzik, Brandon Michalishyn, Zoey Pash, Nick Peters, Lincoln Stam, Ambrose Sura, Parker Tarara, Ryland Vonberndt, Finn Williams and Maddie Yennior.



Working in groups, team members research various constitutional questions through a historical lens. The groups then apply their research and findings to modern issues, develop written testimony and prepare for questions from the panel of judges.



Howell High School We the People Advisor Aaron Grenier said “Throughout the district competition, our team demonstrated a deep knowledge and understanding of constitutional principles. Team members engaged in thoughtful dialogue with the judges while showcasing their professionalism. Given the high level of competition in the Eastern District year after year, earning back-to-back first-place finishes is an incredible accomplishment and reflects our team’s countless hours of preparation and consideration of what it means to be an active and informed citizen.”



A program of the Center for Civic Education, the We the People competition promotes civil discourse, civic responsibility and an appreciation for the Constitution. Students gain an informed understanding of current events while engaging in critical thinking about constitutional principles and history. The program also fosters healthy, civil and meaningful dialogue, skills that are essential to effective citizenship.



The We the People state competition will be held Friday, January 8th at the Michigan State University College of Law.



The top two teams at the state competition will advance to the national finals in Washington, D.C., in April.