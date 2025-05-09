Howell High School Vocal Music Students Named All-State Finalists

May 9, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Howell High School vocal music ensemble and student have been named All-State Finalists by the Michigan School Vocal Music Association (MSVMA).



The Highlander Chorale was named an MSVMA All-State Large Ensemble, with senior Kaiyah Luethy selected as an MSVMA All-State Soloist.



The prestigious honor recognizes outstanding performances at the MSVMA State Solo and Ensemble Festival.



Howell High School Director of Vocal Music Anthony Funaro said “Each year, only a small number of the most distinguished soloists and ensembles from across the state earn the All-State designation, reflecting months of preparation, skill and commitment. We are incredibly proud of both the Highlander Chorale and Kaiyah.”



Both the Highlander Chorale and Luethy will represent the state of Michigan at the MSVMA All-State Festival, which will be held May 8–10th at Michigan State University’s Fairchild Theater.



The festival celebrates the musical accomplishments of choral programs across Michigan.