Howell High School's Annual Veterans Day Program

November 11, 2022

All local veterans and members of the public are invited to attend Howell High School’s annual Veterans Day Program today.



Cadets in Howell High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC (AF JROTC) program will host a special event to honor veterans.



The program will feature a panel discussion on military service by local veterans, the AF JROTC Color Guard, and performances by the Howell High School band and choir.



The event will be held at Howell High School’s Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center located at 1200 Grand River.



Refreshments will be served at 8:40am and the program will begin at 9:25am. It will also be streamed live. That link is provided.



Following the high school’s Veterans Day Program, cadets from the AF JROTC program will attend the Veterans Day Ceremony on the grounds of the Historic Livingston County courthouse in downtown Howell.