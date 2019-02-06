Howell High School To Host 2nd Annual TEDx Talk

February 6, 2019

A multi-person presentation in Howell will again serve as a platform for local students voicing their ideas to the community.



Howell High School will host its second annual TEDx event on Wednesday, February 27th at 6pm in the Howell High School Rod Bushey Performing Arts Center. The event will feature nine students speaking on topics ranging from empowering young women in STEM fields to new ways to combat bullying. Tickets are $5 each, and all money will go to cover the costs of planning and hosting the event.



TED is an acronym for Technology, Engineering and Design with the nonprofit organization spreading ideas globally in the form of short talks. TEDx events are organized by curious individuals who seek to discover ideas and spark conversations in their own community. They include live speakers and recorded TED Talks, and are organized independently under a free license granted by TED. You’ll find details about the Howell High School TEDx event through the link below. (JK)